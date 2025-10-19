InGovern says WeWork India has resolved governance concerns; commends transparency after IPO

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Advisory firm InGovern Research has said that WeWork India Management has addressed its earlier governance concerns, adding that the company’s recent public listing marks a major step toward greater transparency and oversight.

Ahead of its Rs 3,000-crore initial public offering (IPO), InGovern had raised several questions regarding WeWork India’s profitability record, brand-licensing structure, and the absence of a primary fundraise in the issue.

In a follow-up report, InGovern said the company has provided detailed clarifications, assuring that its financial position remains strong.

“WeWork India reiterated that its financial position remains robust, supported by strong operational Ebitda and positive cash flows since FY23. The company emphasised full regulatory compliance in its disclosures, and the promoter’s equity infusions earlier this year reflected confidence in the business,” InGovern said.

The firm also noted that WeWork India’s long-term brand-licensing and management agreements remain stable, and all risk factors and legal proceedings have been disclosed transparently in line with SEBI norms.

The Embassy Group-backed WeWork India said its operating cash flow has stayed positive since FY23, with net cash generation of Rs 942 crore in FY23, Rs 1,162 crore in FY24, and Rs 1,290 crore in FY25.

The company added that it continues to maintain strong operational profitability, with EBITDA margins above industry peers.

“Even with matured centre occupancy of 80.7 per cent, our business generated a healthy adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.61 per cent, the highest in the industry. Occupancy for the period ended June 2025 further improved to 81.23 per cent,” the company said.

WeWork India, which listed on the stock exchanges on October 10, currently commands a market valuation of Rs 8,661 crore.

Addressing questions over the IPO structure, the company said that although it was a complete offer for sale, a large portion of the proceeds was used by promoters to repay debt and reduce share pledges.

“The repayment has brought down the pledge on WeWork India shares to a nominal 15 per cent, significantly reducing control-related risks,” the company stated.

WeWork India also clarified its brand-licensing arrangement with WeWork International, saying it is long-term, stable, and in line with industry practices.

“We enjoy a strong relationship with WeWork Global and do not foresee any significant risk. Embassy has a long-term agreement for the exclusive use of the brand name in India,” the company added.

--IANS

pk