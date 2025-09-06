IndiGo's Abu Dhabi-bound flight returns safely after mid-air technical snag

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) An IndiGo flight to Abu Dhabi returned safely to Kochi in the early hours on Saturday after witnessing a mid-air technical snag.

The Airbus A320neo aircraft, carrying over 180 passengers and six crew members, departed Kochi but turned back and landed safely at 1:44 am in the early hours.

The airline said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure, and the aircraft was undergoing maintenance checks.

A replacement aircraft with a new crew was arranged, and passengers departed for Abu Dhabi.

“A technical issue was detected on IndiGo flight 6E 1403 operating from Kochi to Abu Dhabi on 6 September 2025. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and the aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport,” the airline said in a statement.

While the aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance checks before resuming operations, an alternative aircraft was promptly arranged for customers to complete the journey, it added.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made all possible efforts to minimise it, including offering them meals and refreshments. At IndiGo, we remain committed to the safety and security of our customers and crew,” the spokesperson added.

Late last month, an IndiGo flight from Surat to Dubai carrying around 150 passengers was diverted to Ahmedabad after the aircraft developed a technical problem. The flight landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad about an hour and a half later.

Airport officials confirmed that the pilots made a precautionary emergency landing after detecting a technical snag. Passengers were delayed for nearly two hours before IndiGo arranged an alternative aircraft.

Another IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa had to make a full emergency landing in Mumbai when one of its engines failed mid-air. That aircraft, operating as flight 6E 6271, landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on July 15.

--IANS

na/