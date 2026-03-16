IndiGo partners with Adani Airports to offer IndiGo BluChips on duty-free shopping

Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) IndiGo, India’s low-cost airline, and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), the country’s largest private airport operator, on Monday announced a strategic partnership enabling IndiGo BluChip members to earn on duty-free shopping across AAHL-managed airports.

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Under the partnership, members can earn five IndiGo BluChips for every Rs 100 spent on duty-free products pre-booked through the Adani platform.

“Travellers can browse, reserve and pay for products online before departure and collect their purchases conveniently at the airport,” according to a statement.

Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo, said that IndiGo is continuously striving to enhance the value proposition of the loyalty programme.

“This partnership with Adani Duty Free strengthens our commitment to offering meaningful rewards beyond flights, making every step of the journey more beneficial for our customers,” Chopra stated.

Suchit Bansal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Non-Aero, AAHL, said the airport operator is transforming how travellers’ shop at airports by integrating digital discovery, pre-order convenience and seamless collection through the Adani platform.

“Our partnership with IndiGo brings together India’s largest airline and the country’s largest private airport operator to deliver a more connected and rewarding travel retail experience,” Bansal stated.

According to the official statement, customers can log in through a dedicated portal, link their IndiGo BluChip membership ID and receive their earnings within 24–48 hours of completing their purchase basis their spends.

The initiative aims to deliver a smoother travel experience by combining digital convenience, loyalty benefits and airport retail; elevating the travel experience,” the statement said.

Duty-free stores under the programme are currently available at airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Mangaluru and Lucknow, with expansion planned at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati and the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

AAHL operates eight airports across India, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, along with NMIA, one of India’s largest greenfield airports, which began commercial operations on December 25, 2025.

--IANS

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