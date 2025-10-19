India's vehicle exports rise 26 pc to cross 16.85 lakh units in July-September

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) India's automobile exports have clocked a robust 26 per cent increase in the July-September quarter to cross 16.85 lakh units, compared with 13.35 lakh units in the same period of the previous year, reflecting the greater acceptance of India-made cars, two-wheelers and three-wheelers in overseas markets, according to figures released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The exports of passenger vehicles, comprising cars, SUVs and utility vehicles, jumped by 23 per cent to 2,41,554 units in the July-September quarter of 2025-26, up from 1,96,196 units in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Car exports grew 20.5 per cent to 1,25,513 units during the second quarter compared with the corresponding figure of 1,04,196 units in the same quarter last year, while shipments of utility vehicles to overseas markets surged 26 per cent to 1,13,374 units.

Van exports posted a 39 per cent year-on-year growth, although numbers were small at 2,667 units.

The country's largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki India, topped the list with exports of 2,05,763 units, followed by its arch rival, Hyundai Motor India, in the second spot with 99,540 units.

Two-wheeler exports registered a healthy rise of 25 per cent to 12,95,468 units in the July-September quarter, up from 10,35,997 units in the second quarter last year. Within this segment, motorcycle exports zoomed by 27 per cent to 11,08,109 units during the quarter, while scooter shipments posted a 12 per cent increase to 1,77,957 units.

Mo-ped exports have also begun to gain ground in the overseas market, with exports rising more than fourfold to 9,402 units in the second quarter as compared with 2,028 units in the same period of the previous year.

Three-wheeler exports surged by as much as 51 per cent during the July-Sept quarter to 1,23,480 units compared to the same period of the previous year.

Total commercial vehicle exports clocked a double-digit growth of 22 per cent to 24,011 units compared to the same quarter last year.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Shailesh Chandra noted that the strong export growth in all segments in the July-September quarter indicates the growing brand acceptance of made-in-India vehicles.

--IANS

sps/svn