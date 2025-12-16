India’s textiles exports see 4.6 pc growth in last 4 fiscals, exports rise in over 100 nations

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) India’s exports of textiles and apparel, including handicrafts, saw 4.6 per cent CAGR growth, from $31.58 billion in 2020–21 to $37.75 billion in 2024–25, with export growth recorded across more than 100 countries during the same period, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh told Rajya Sabha that despite post-pandemic global supply-chain shifts, India’s export performance has remained resilient, driven by growth in ready-made garments, cotton and man-made fibre (MMF) textiles, carpets, and handicrafts.

"The government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to enhance global competitiveness, in the entire value chain, including the high value segment, while modernising the domestic textile value chain," he noted.

He further stated that the government has approved seven ‘PM MITRA Parks’ with an outlay of Rs 4,445 crore to create integrated textile infrastructure, and is implementing the PLI Scheme for Textiles (Rs 10,683 crore) to promote MMF apparel, fabrics and technical textiles, which has been liberalised in October 2025 to attract wider investment.

The National Technical Textiles Mission (Rs 1,480 crore) supports R&D, innovation and market development, while SAMARTH and Silk Samagra-2 (Rs 4,679.86 crore) strengthen skilling, technology upgradation and sectoral development.

Further, the government has approved the Export Promotion Mission implemented through NIRYAT PROTSAHAN and NIRYAT DISHA for trade finance, market access, branding and compliance and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters providing 100 per cent credit guarantee, particularly benefitting MSMEs, said the minister.

To sustain the livelihoods of traditional artisans, the ministry is implementing the National Handloom Development Programme and Raw Material Supply Scheme, providing support for raw materials, upgraded looms, solar lighting, worksheds, design innovation, marketing assistance, concessional credit and social security.

Under the Hathkargha Samvardhan Sahayata, up to October 31, 2025, 32,248 weavers received upgraded looms/accessories and 302 electronic jacquards.

Market access is further strengthened through the India Handmade e-commerce portal and onboarding of about 1.50 lakh weavers and artisans on GeM, enabling direct sales to government buyers, said the minister.

