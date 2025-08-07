India's supply chain and logistics sector gears up for global leadership

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Amid India's quickly changing logistics and procurement landscape, the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference (IPSC) was organised here by the Blue Ocean Corporation and industry association ASSOCHAM to prepare the country for a leadership role in the field.

Greenline Mobility Solutions CEO and ASSOCHAM's Logistics and Warehousing Council Co-Chairman, Anand Mimani, emphasised that effective supply chain and procurement systems are essential to accomplishing India's economic objectives.

There is an urgent need to reimagine supply networks as drivers of resilience, innovation, and equitable access across industries in line with the vision of a developed India, he said.

In order to help establish India as a global leader, Blue Ocean Corporation Group CEO Satya Menon emphasised the significance of creating an integrated, skilled, and technology-driven supply chain.

According to Menon, the organisation is working with leading Indian universities to incorporate supply chain education standards from around the world into the curriculum, making sure that this knowledge starts in the classroom and isn't just found in boardrooms.

Blue Ocean Corporation's Group COO, John Ellis, discussed the UK and India's solid and developing partnership. While the UK contributes strategic expertise, he said, India makes a real difference because it is home to many leaders and innovators who are actively promoting change.

The Indian logistics and supply chain industry is changing from being cost-driven to value-based, according to ASSOCHAM Manufacturing and Capital Goods Council Chairman Vinod Pandey.

Panday emphasised that for India to compete with confidence on the global scene, procurement practices must become more strategic, sustainable, and technologically sophisticated.

Blue Ocean Corporation board member and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly offered a distinctive viewpoint by sharing his leadership observations. He drew on his experiences in business and sports to highlight the need for collaboration and vision in both fields.

The former Indian cricketer believed that India holds the potential to lead globally in logistics and supply chain, and emphasised the importance of empowering the youth to drive this transformation.

The IPSC conference served as a pivotal platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and educators to align strategies and accelerate India’s journey toward becoming a global supply chain powerhouse.

