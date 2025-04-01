India's strategic positioning is key to maximizing global trade opportunities: APCO Worldwide CEO

New Delhi: India stands at a crucial juncture in the evolving global trade landscape, and to maximize its position in trade realignments, it must strategically defend its key sectors while leveraging shifts in global supply chains, said Brad Staples, Chief Executive Officer of APCO Worldwide.

Answering exclusive questions of ANI, Staples said, "India must fast-track its bilateral trade negotiations, "Fast-tracking Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and ensuring a stable, predictable trade environment will enhance India's appeal as a trusted global trade partner."

The US is increasingly using tariffs as a strategic tool; it imposed 25 per cent duties on steel and aluminium and recently extended the same 25 per cent tariff to imported automobiles and automobile parts. It is also considering additional levies on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. This presents both challenges and opportunities for India's trade landscape.

Unlike China and the EU, which responded with retaliatory measures, India has so far avoided the tariff threats from the US despite repeated voices by U.S. officials of India imposing one of the highest duties on US imports.

India and the US have an ambitious goal to double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. While tariff disputes, data protection policies, and supply chain realignments present challenges, both nations recognize the importance of fostering a balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship.

Brad said, "Moving forward, both nations should prioritize deeper cooperation in digital trade, supply chain diversification, and strategic sectors like clean energy and advanced manufacturing to strengthen economic ties."

Brad added that India should capitalise on the ongoing shifts in global supply chains and maintain an edge over competitors by implementing stable key policy measures.

He stated, "To fully capitalize on this shift and maintain an edge over competitors in East and Southeast Asia, India must focus on key policy measures. Ensuring a stable and predictable policy environment will be critical in attracting long-term investments.

India has a unique opportunity to attract investments in critical industries such as semiconductors, textiles, and chemicals, all of which are witnessing growing export volumes.

Challenges such as infrastructure gaps and regulatory complexities continue to hinder large-scale commitments from global corporations.

On the shifting of global trade due to ongoing US-China trade tensions, Brad said Companies like Apple have steadily increased their iPhone manufacturing in India, with production reaching 15 per cent as of early 2025 and projections indicating growth to 25 per cent by 2027.

Similarly, Tesla's recent decision to lease its first showroom in Mumbai signals the increasing interest of high-tech manufacturers in the Indian market. These developments emphasize India's growing role in global supply chains.

But before committing to large-scale investments, India must ensure its trade policies remain stable, transparent, and investor-friendly. (ANI)