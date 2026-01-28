India’s steady growth a rare constant in uncertain world: Kumar Mangalam Birla

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Wednesday said that India’s steady economic growth stands out as a rare constant at a time when the world is facing political uncertainty, shifting trade rules and changing global alliances.

Read More

In the seventh edition of his ‘Annual Reflections’ note, Birla said that while the global environment remains unsettled, India’s growth story continues to show durability and resilience.

He described the note as a personal exercise and called it a ‘disciplined pause’ to reflect on the world, his work and his evolving views.

He referred to it as a ‘balance sheet of the mind’, where he assesses global changes, India’s economic rise, the Aditya Birla Group’s journey and lessons from building businesses over the long term.

“Global politics is no longer guided by fixed rules but by constant negotiations and deals,” he said.

“The world now functions like a geopolitical marketplace, where today’s partners in energy may not be allies in technology, and current friends may not share the same priorities tomorrow,” he noted.

This has made decision-making more complex for both countries and businesses, with fewer predictable choices than before, Birla explained.

Despite this global uncertainty, Birla said India’s economic momentum remains strong and consistent.

He said India’s growth is being driven by its large population, rapid infrastructure expansion, increasing formalisation of the economy and rising ambition among people and businesses.

“In a world focused on scale and deal-making, India offers size, credibility and continuity,” he said.

Reflecting on the Aditya Birla Group’s journey, Birla said the conglomerate has grown alongside India, not merely as a beneficiary of growth but as an active contributor.

“The Group has always aimed to expand in step with the nation it serves,” Birla stated.

Birla also highlighted the sharp rise in lending to micro, small and medium enterprises over the past decade.

He said while MSME lending in the country has tripled in the last 10 years, the Aditya Birla Group’s NBFC loan book has grown from about Rs 17,000 crore to nearly Rs 1.5 trillion during the same period.

--IANS

pk