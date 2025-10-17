India’s rich gold and diamond reserves can drive growth: Vedanta Chairman

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Vedanta Group Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal on Friday said that today, nothing can happen without India’s presence.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025, Agarwal said I always believe that the world has progressed because of what lies ‘below the ground.’

Addressing the summit’s session on “Building Bharat: Purpose, Profit, Planet,” Agarwal emphasised India’s immense potential in mining and natural resources.

“The only way to move forward is to produce your own gas, copper, silver - anything you talk about is ‘below the ground,’” he said.

He revealed that Vedanta currently fulfills half of the country’s silver requirement and highlighted the need for larger companies to step up with a unified goal of taking India forward.

The Vedanta founder also spoke about the opportunities available for India’s youth.

“Opportunities have come for our young people – and they are bubbling. Indian boys are now bubbling; what they wanted to do after going out, they will do it here now,” he said, expressing optimism about the energy and ambition of the country’s young generation.

Agarwal also pointed out India’s vast reserves of precious resources. “The world’s best reserve of gold is in India. The best reserve of diamonds is also in India,” he said, highlighting the country’s rich mineral wealth.

Reflecting on his own journey, Agarwal shared his humble beginnings. “I am just a boy from Bihar who didn’t know anything. Khali tamannayein thi ki kuch karna hai (I just had a wish to do something).”

“I never sat on a plane or a double-decker bus. These were all dreams. I am originally from Rajasthan who later moved to Bihar,” he recalled.

The NDTV World Summit 2025 is a two-day event. Today is the first day, and it will conclude tomorrow (October 18).

--IANS

pk