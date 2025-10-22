India's renewable energy focus shifts from speed to system strength: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) India’s renewable energy initiative is transitioning from rapid capacity additions to developing a resilient, dispatchable, and integrated system, the government said on Wednesday.

The country’s renewable energy sector will be defined by the strength, stability, and depth of its systems, the press statement from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

In the last decade, India’s renewable energy capacity has grown more than fivefold, from under 35 GW in 2014 to over 197 GW (excluding large hydro) today and is on its way to achieving the goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030, the ministry said.

"We are now dealing with grid integration, energy storage, hybridisation, and market reforms, the real foundations for a 500 GW plus non-fossil future," the statement said.

In that sense, the recent moderation in capacity addition is a recalibration, a necessary pause to ensure that future growth is stable, dispatchable, and resilient, it added.

Over 40 GW of awarded projects are nearing completion of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), Power Supply Agreements (PSAs), or transmission arrangements. Recently, central and state agencies have tendered 5.6 GW and 3.5 GW, respectively. Additionally, commercial and industrial consumers are projected to add nearly 6 GW in 2025.

Thus, capacity addition of RE is progressing through multiple pathways and not necessarily through REIA-led bids alone, the government maintained.

Despite global headwinds, India continues to add 15–25 GW of new renewable capacity annually — a rate that remains among the fastest in the world, the release said.

In addition, the recalibration of GST structures and ALMM provisions are designed to stabilise costs, enhance module reliability, and promote scale efficiencies in India’s maturing solar manufacturing ecosystem.

India’s grid is being reimagined through the Rs 2.4 lakh crore Transmission Plan for 500 GW, linking renewable-rich states with demand centres.

Further Green Energy Corridors and new high-capacity transmission lines are set to unlock over 200 GW, the release noted.

