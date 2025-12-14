India’s rail electrification drive crosses 99 per cent of total network

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) The Indian Railways is close to completing the electrification of almost its entire broad-gauge network, with more than 99 per cent already electrified and the remaining stretches expected to finish soon, according to a statement issued by the Railways Ministry on Sunday.

"The pace of work in recent years has been extraordinary. Between 2019 and 2025, Indian Railways electrified over 33,000 route kilometres, working at an average speed of more than 15 Route KMs every single day. The total distance electrified during this period alone is almost equal to the entire railway network of Germany, showing the scale and seriousness with which India has expanded clean and efficient rail traction," the statement said.

India’s achievement stands out even when compared with countries that have long-established railway systems. India has managed to electrify nearly its entire broad-gauge system despite operating one of the world’s largest and busiest rail networks.

This transition has reduced diesel consumption, cut emissions, lowered operational costs, and improved the efficiency and speed of train operations. While several advanced economies still depend heavily on diesel traction due to cost or structural limitations, India has moved forward with clear planning and consistent execution.

As the final stretches are completed, the country is set to operate one of the world’s largest fully electrified railway systems, supporting Indian Railways’ goal of becoming a net-zero carbon emitter and offering cleaner, faster and more reliable mobility to millions of passengers every day.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had informed Parliament on Wednesday that Indian Railways has planned to progressively meet its electric power requirement for traction purposes through renewable energy sources with a combination of solar, wind and other renewable sources based on strategic power procurement planning, thereby reducing its carbon emissions.

The minister said that till November 2025, about 812 megawatt (MW) of solar plants and about 93 MW of wind power plants have been commissioned, which are meeting the traction requirements of Indian Railways. Further, 100 MW of renewable power under the Round the Clock (RTC) mode tied up from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has also started flowing for traction purposes.

In addition to this, 1,500 MW of renewable capacity under the RTC mode has been tied up to meet the traction power requirement. This is a hybrid solution consisting of solar, wind, and storage components.

He further stated that Indian Railways is now manufacturing and commissioning state of the art three-phase IGBT technology-based locomotives. These locomotives have regenerative features and are, therefore, able to regenerate part of the energy consumed during braking and are, therefore, more energy efficient.

--IANS

sps/vd