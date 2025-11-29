India’s proactive efforts shaping inclusive, sustainable digital future: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) As the world moves into the next phase of universal and meaningful connectivity, India’s proactive efforts will continue to shape an inclusive, resilient and sustainable digital future, the government has said, adding that India’s leadership, technical contributions and constructive diplomacy have further reinforced its position as a key driver of global digital development.

This was conveyed at the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25), the flagship conference of the ITU’s Development Sector (ITU-D), in Baku, Azerbaijan, by Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development.

The minister delivered India’s high-level policy statement at the ITU’s global platform, articulating India’s priorities on universal connectivity, sustainable digital transformation and the role of emerging technologies in inclusive development.

“India is a valuable partner in ITU by being a council member since 1952,” said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU SG.

India’s proactive engagement contributed to the successful adoption of 19 APT Common Proposals during the conference, in which India served as lead or assisting lead.

The Indian delegation held 11 bilateral meetings at the Ministerial level and interacted with more than 50 countries on areas of mutual interest.

The country also formally introduced M. Revathi as the Indian candidate for the post of Director of the Radiocommunication Bureau (BR) of the ITU, said the ministry.

Moreover, indigenous C-DOT solutions and technologies were promoted through a dedicated exhibition stall, which drew wide interest from participating countries.

India participated actively in the Heads of Delegation meetings, contributing to consensus-building and ensuring the smooth and effective conduct of the conference.

India made substantial contributions to several major resolutions adopted at WTDC-25. Under Digital Transformation and Innovation, India played a key role in advancing Resolution 85, which promotes the expansion of Smart Sustainable Cities and Communities (SSC&C) to include smart villages, thereby benefiting rural and remote populations.

India also contributed significantly to resolutions on policy, regulation, networks and spectrum.

Held every four years, the conference sets the strategic direction and programme of work for global telecommunications development. WTDC-25 witnessed the participation of around 2,300 delegates, including more than 65 ministers and heads of agencies from across the world.

—IANS

na/