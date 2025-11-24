India’s new labour reforms shaping a future-ready economy: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the government’s transformative labour reforms that are shaping a future-ready economy and strengthening India’s position in the global value chain.

The PMO India handle in a post on X said: “The world acknowledges India’s rise as a trusted global partner. The new labour reforms by the government reflect the commitment to a future-ready economy, simplifying compliance, empowering women workers and strengthening Bharat’s position in the global value chain!"

It referred to an article by Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the four Labour Codes which the Narendra Modi government implemented on November 21, replacing 29 archaic labour laws.

These Codes are both pro-worker and pro-growth, establishing a strong foundation for universal social security, fair and timely wages, safer workplaces, formal recognition for emerging segments such as gig and platform workers, and greater empowerment for Yuva and Nari Shakti, the minister said.

"Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Modi, these reforms mark a transformative milestone in our journey towards becoming an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat," he mentions.

Mandaviya states the new labour codes establish a modern framework that demonstrates India’s readiness to meet the demands of a dynamic and rapidly evolving global economy.

He further states that for decades, India struggled with weak economic growth, entrenched corruption, and a chronic absence of commitment to job creation and workers’ welfare. Politically motivated gheraos and bandhs repeatedly disrupted industrial activity, stalling investments and eroding trust in the system. It is a shame that previous governments reduced labour welfare to mere slogans, failing to address the real issues faced by workers with seriousness.

It took a fundamental shift in national leadership to break this inertia. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked “Shramev Jayate” (labour alone triumphs), declaring that the dignity of labour must stand at the centre of India’s development journey. This was not just a slogan, it marked the beginning of a new national consciousness that placed workers at the heart of policymaking, Mandaviya writes.

He observes that the need for such a shift was long overdue. Much of India’s labour law architecture traces back to the 1920s-1950s and was shaped by a colonial mindset. Meanwhile, the world of work changed dramatically. The rise of gig and platform economies, digitalisation, flexible work structures, and new-age enterprises reshaped global labour systems. Yet India’s labour laws remained frozen in time, unable to support a modern workforce or a competitive economy.

Through his panch pran (five resolves), PM Modi called for shedding our colonial mindset and embracing a future-ready approach. The outdated laws persisted not because they worked, but because previous governments lacked the political will, courage and vision to modernise them in line with emerging realities and national needs.

Mandaviya states that under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s global stature has risen to unprecedented heights. The world now acknowledges that India is no longer just participating in shaping the future, it is helping define it. But to truly seize this historic moment and convert potential into long-term prosperity, India cannot remain bound to a colonial-era labour framework built for control rather than empowerment.

--IANS

