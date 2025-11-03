India’s M&A market stays steady amid global uncertainty: Report

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Even as global dealmaking adapts to a new era marked by uncertainty, India’s M&A (merger and acquisitions) landscape continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and strategic depth, underscoring investors’ sustained confidence in the country’s growth fundamentals, according to a report released by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on Monday.

After a rocky start to the year, the global M&A market is regaining momentum. In the first nine months of 2025, global deal value rose 10 per cent to $1.9 trillion compared to the same period last year. This recovery is not yet being driven by broad global optimism, but predominantly by a select group of experienced dealmakers making disciplined, strategic bets amid continued market volatility, the report states.

"While global deal value saw a modest rebound in 2025, India maintained above-average transaction volumes since the post-pandemic recovery. Contrary to global trends of higher deal value but lower volume, India recorded a rise in deal activity alongside only a marginal 3 per cent decline in value—a sign of healthy market churn and continued strategic realignment across sectors," said Dhruv Shah, managing director & partner, BCG.

"Indian dealmaking is also evolving in line with global shifts: we are seeing greater emphasis on technology, energy, healthcare, and financial services—areas that mirror global hotspots of innovation-led consolidation. As deal sentiment recovers globally, India is well-positioned to lead the next wave of strategic transactions—anchored in resilience, digital capability, and long-term value creation," he added.

North America led all regions, accounting for 62 per cent of global M&A activity, while Europe saw mixed results. However, Asia-Pacific fell 19 per cent to a ten-year low of $284 billion, while Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia recorded a 6 per cent increase in aggregate deal value, though activity remains below the 10-year average.

Across sectors, industrials rose 77 per cent versus last year, led by transportation and infrastructure transactions. Technology, media, and telecommunications (10 per cent), energy (20 per cent), and health care (20 per cent) also posted gains. Conversely, the materials (-16 per cent) and consumer (-17 per cent) sectors saw substantial declines in deal value, the report added.

It also states that AI is already proving to be an essential tool for dealmakers—reshaping processes, streamlining due diligence, and enhancing transaction efficiency. Competitive advantage will, in part, hinge on how effectively and quickly dealmakers integrate AI into daily workflows.

--IANS

sps/vd