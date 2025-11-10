India’s housing sales value projected to exceed Rs 6.65 lakh crore in FY26, up 19 pc

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The primary housing market sales value in top Indian cities is projected to grow over 19 per cent in FY26 (year-over-year) to exceed Rs 6.65 lakh crore, driven by strong demand for luxury and ultra‑luxury homes, a report showed on Monday.

The sales volumes in the top seven Indian cities have stabilised despite geopolitical tensions, and high prices, adding that more than 1.93 lakh units were sold in these cities in H1 FY26 (April-September), according to the report from real estate services firm Anarock.

The sales value momentum is largely driven by the high-ticket priced homes across cities as demand for luxury and ultra-luxury housing continues to outdo all other segments.

The data showed that cumulative sales value in the H1 FY26 touched Rs 2.98 lakh crore -- already 53 per cent of FY2025’s total sales value of Rs 5.59 lakh crore.

“The sales value of the total homes sold is growing. While sales volume plummeted by 14 per cent YoY in FY25, the sales value jumped up 6 per cent to Rs 5,59,290 crore -- the highest since FY22," said Prashant Thakur, Executive Director and Head–Research and Advisory, Anarock Group.

After reaching a peak in overall absorption in FY24, housing sales have tapered down amid various headwinds, Thakur said adding that the current trends indicate potential double-digit sales value growth by the end of the ongoing fiscal, even as overall volumes are expected to either stagnate or see moderate growth by up to 4 per cent.

City-wise analysis showed that National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai outpaced other cities in H1 FY26 and have achieved 74 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively, of their FY25 sales values.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) achieved 45 per cent of the total sales value it recorded in previous fiscal.

