India’s geoscientists urged to step up hunt for oil and gas

Jaipur, Oct 26 (IANS) The Government has urged India’s geoscientific community to adopt bold, time-bound exploration strategies aligned with the National Deepwater Mission to help the country achieve the goal of self-reliance in energy.

Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain, in his address at the inaugural session of the 15th Biennial International Conference and Exposition of the Society of Petroleum Geophysicists (SPG-India) 2025 here on Sunday, called upon the scientific community to combine scientific rigour with commercial vision, stating that India can no longer afford incremental progress.

He emphasised urgency, innovation and national responsibility in India's exploration efforts.

"One day, not too far off, we will be looking at a situation where there will be alternative forms of energy, which will increasingly matter more to us in terms of the incremental demand satisfaction, than fossil fuels, or the way we use fossil fuels itself is going to change. And therefore, it doesn't matter what the peak will be, when the peak will be; the fact is that we have to try to get those big discoveries. We do not have the luxury we used to have a hundred years ago or 150 years ago," said Jain.

The conference, themed ‘Rock to Cloud: Geo-Exploration Empowering Energy Evolution’, was inaugurated by Jain at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC). The inaugural session was attended by Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO, ONGC and Chief Patron, SPG-India; Ranjit Rath, CMD, Oil India Ltd; O.P. Sinha, Director (Exploration), ONGC, and Patron, SPG-India; and Ranbir Singh, President, SPG-India.

Addressing the gathering, ONGC Chairman Arun Kumar Singh reaffirmed ONGC's commitment to advancing India’s deepwater exploration mission, stressing that technological breakthroughs in seismic imaging, AI-driven interpretation, and data analytics will define the next leap in discovery success.

In his address, Oil India CMD Ranjit Rath underscored that India has emerged as one of the most promising destinations for exploration, supported by progressive reforms such as the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP), Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP), and the Offshore Bidding Rounds.

He called upon India’s geo-scientific community to remain “restless in pursuit of exploration” and deepen efforts in frontier basins, particularly in ultra-deepwater domains.

In his welcome address, O.P. Sinha highlighted the significance of the “Rock to Cloud” theme as emblematic of India's shift toward data-driven, technology-intensive exploration. He emphasised the need for collaboration between academia, industry, and government to accelerate discoveries and leverage India's vast sedimentary basins.

The SPG 2025 Exposition, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions from global leaders in geoscience and energy exploration, was inaugurated by ONGC Chairman Arun Kumar Singh.

The three-day event brings together leading geoscientists, policymakers, researchers, and energy experts from across the world to deliberate on the evolving frontiers of oil and gas exploration, technological innovation, and sustainable energy solutions.

