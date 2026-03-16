India’s garment exports show resilience in face of global headwinds​

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) India’s ready-made garment exports sector has shown resilience, recording positive growth during the first 11 months of the current financial year despite uncertainties in the global market.​

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Reacting to the garment export data released on Monday, Apparel Exports Promotion Council (ARPC) chairman A. Sakthivel said, “India’s ready-made garment exports declined by 8.6 per cent for the month of February. However, the cumulative exports for the period April 2025 to February 2026 stood at $14.53 billion compared with $14.46 billion for the same period of the previous year, reflecting a marginal growth of 0.51 per cent.”​

This reflects the sector’s ability to maintain stability amid a challenging global trade environment. The ready-made garment sector continues to demonstrate resilience despite persistent global economic uncertainties and supply chain disruptions. The sector has been navigating multiple external challenges, including subdued demand in key markets, he explained.​

The AEPC chairman highlighted that geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties have impacted order flows, particularly from major markets such as the United States and parts of West Asia. These developments have led to cautious sourcing practices among global buyers.​

Sakthivel further noted that, “Going forward, the elevated freight rates and the increased cost of inputs have started placing additional pressure on exporters, affecting overall margins and operational planning for manufacturers and exporters across the value chain.”​

Despite these headwinds, the Chairman of AEPC expressed confidence in the long-term strength of India’s apparel sector, emphasising that the industry continues to adapt through market diversification, product innovation, and improved supply chain efficiencies. He reiterated the industry’s commitment to strengthening India’s position as a reliable global sourcing destination for apparel.​

“We are grateful to the government for all the support amidst the tough global trade environment. We will be focusing on the recent FTAs and try leveraging our strengths to maximise our exports,” the AEPC chairman added.

​--IANS

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