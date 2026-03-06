India’s Free Trade Agreements expand to cover 38 countries

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) India has steadily expanded its network of free trade agreements over the past few years to reach nine FTAs spanning as many as 38 countries, an official statement said on Friday.

These agreements have been negotiated with openness, balance and the national priority of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Starting with India–Mauritius in 2021, the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement followed in May 2022. The India–Australia Economic and Trade Agreement was implemented in December 2022. India then signed the EFTA TEPA on March 10, 2024, which entered into force on October 1, 2025. The India–UK CETA was signed in July 2025, and the India–Oman CEPA in December 2025. The India–New Zealand FTA was announced on December 22, 2025, followed by the India–EU FTA on January 27, 2026.

"With the United States, we have delivered a framework for an interim agreement on 7th February 2026 and cemented our global trade footprint," it said.

"These agreements are aimed to benefit farmers whose products now have access to the developed world. They are for entrepreneurs, women-led MSMEs exporting garments, leather and handicrafts with new competitiveness. They are for talent - young Indians, our students, IT professionals, chefs, yoga instructors who now have choices and clear mobility pathways to work, to study and to build futures supported by post-study work visas, mobility and social security relief. They are for organic products and traditional wellness systems of AYUSH. They are for Digital Services, powering the world’s AI. They are for catalysing investments and making our FTA partners, our stakeholders," the statement said.

The interests of all sensitive sectors—dairy, agriculture, farmers, and domestic industry—have been protected, and market access has been safeguarded. India has negotiated from strength to usher in an age of transformation in trade. Besides, every agreement has been unique and a recognition of the scale of the country’s market and economic potential, the statement added.

