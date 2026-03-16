India’s exports remain resilient despite geopolitical tensions: FIEO

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) India’s export sector remained resilient despite rising global uncertainties, supply chain disruptions and escalating geopolitical tensions, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said on Monday.

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Citing government data, the industry association said that India’s overall exports grew about 11 per cent year‑on‑year to $76.13 billion.

However, merchandise exports cooled off by 0.81 per cent YoY to $36.61 billion in February 2026.

FIEO said merchandise imports rose 24.11 per cent to $63.71 billion in February, creating a trade deficit of $27.1 billion that moderated from January 2026.

During April–February FY26, merchandise exports reached $402.93 billion, up 1.84 per cent, while imports rose 8.53 per cent to $713.53 billion, the statement further said.

Cumulative merchandise and services exports during the period are estimated at $790.86 billion, up 5.8 per cent from $747.58 billion last year.

“The export sector continues to show resilience, supported by diversified markets and strong performance in key sectors such as engineering goods, petroleum products, electronic goods, pharmaceuticals, gems & jewellery, chemicals, ready‑made garments, cotton yarn and fabrics, rice and marine products,” said S C Ralhan, President of FIEO.

The United States, UAE, China, Netherlands, UK, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Singapore and Hong Kong remained major export destinations.

Ralhan emphasised that close monitoring of geopolitical developments, maintaining smooth logistics connectivity and providing timely policy support will be essential to sustain export momentum. He added that continued diversification of markets, strengthening regional trade partnerships and improving logistics efficiency will help India mitigate global disruptions and maintain export growth.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran has heightened global trade uncertainty.

Disruptions in key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea have forced vessels to reroute, increasing freight costs, insurance premiums, and transit times, thereby adding pressure on exporters.

—IANS

aar/pk