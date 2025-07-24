India’s energy transition gathers pace with focus on natural gas: CRF President

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) India is moving ahead with a strong and ambitious plan to reshape its energy future, with natural gas playing a key role in this journey, Shishir Priyadarshi, President, Chintan Research Foundation (CRF), said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event organised by the CRF, Priyadarshi said that India aims to increase the share of gas in its energy mix from the current 7 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030.

"The Government has formulated a very ambitious gas policy, the objective of which is to ensure that by 2030, gas contributes approximately 15 per cent to India’s energy mix,” he stated.

Calling this policy “ambitious but essential,” Priyadarshi said natural gas will serve as a crucial bridge as India transitions from fossil fuels to cleaner, non-fossil energy sources.

He noted that the country is currently at a significant turning point in its energy journey.

“India today stands at a very crucial inflection point. On one hand, we are aiming to become a developed nation by 2047 -- Viksit Bharat is not just a dream, but a national goal. On the other hand, we are equally committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070,” he said.

He added that the idea for this event was conceived nearly two months ago to underline the growing importance of gas in India’s clean energy roadmap.

“Its main objective is to highlight the fact that gas will be a very important component -- and a crucial bridge -- in India's transition from fossil to non-fossil fuels," he added.

“This event aims to highlight the importance of gas as a reliable and vital part of India’s energy future,” Priyadarshi stated.

With the government’s continued push for cleaner fuels and sustainable growth, experts believe that natural gas will play a critical role in balancing energy needs and environmental responsibility.

