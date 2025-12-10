India’s ‘energy sector super highway’ will pass through Rajasthan: Union Power Minister

Jaipur, Dec 10 (IANS) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal expressed confidence that a legal resolution will soon be achieved regarding the expansion of transmission lines in Western Rajasthan in light of the Great Indian Bustard conservation case.

He informed that the Green Energy Corridor–III has been approved by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and a 115-gigawatt system is being developed in Rajasthan under the central transmission network.

This expansion, he said, makes it clear that the “energy sector super highway” of India will pass through Rajasthan.

Manohar Lal was addressing a special session on battery energy storage at the JECC on the occasion of Pravasi Rajasthani Divas on Wednesday.

He also appreciated the strong initiatives being taken by the state government for the advancement of the solar energy sector.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said Rajasthan has emerged as a leading force not only in India but also globally in the renewable energy landscape. The state today ranks first in the country in both solar and overall renewable energy capacity.

He noted that the knowledge, investment, and global reach of expatriate Rajasthanis are invaluable in accelerating this transformation.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to making Rajasthan self-reliant in the energy sector and has taken several major steps to transform the state from an energy consumer into an energy provider.

He highlighted that 23,386 hectares of land have been allotted for renewable energy projects and parks, enabling the development of 10,202 MW of capacity.

He added that an additional 51,808 hectares have been allocated to the Renewable Energy Corporation and the Power Generation Corporation for solar parks with a capacity of 26,784 MW—forming the backbone for upcoming gigawatt-scale projects.

Approval has also been granted for 964 MW of captive solar plants and 1,514 MW of solar projects for industries and major consumers, ensuring clean, affordable, and long-term energy security.

Speaking about PM-KUSUM, the Chief Minister said the scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered farmers by turning them into energy providers. Rajasthan leads the country under this programme.

Work orders have been issued for 5,002 solar projects with a capacity of 10,533 MW under PM-KUSUM Components A and C, and 1,019 projects (2,272 MW) have already been installed. Rajasthan ranks first nationwide in Component-A.

Food Minister Sumit Godara said solar energy projects have significantly improved livelihoods in Western Rajasthan.

Minister of State for Energy (Independent Charge) Hiralal Nagar said battery energy storage systems are being rapidly expanded to meet peak power demand, with a 6,000 MW storage system under development.

Revenue Minister Hemant Meena, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajitabh Sharma, and representatives from various energy-sector organisations and state power corporations were also present.

--IANS

arc/dan