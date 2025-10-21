India’s eight core industries clock 3 pc growth in September

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The growth rate of India’s eight core industries was recorded at 3 per cent in September this year compared to the same month of the previous year, with the steel and cement sectors recording strong growth during the month, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday showed.

Steel production surged by a robust 14.1 per cent in September compared to the same month of the previous year on the back of increased demand from big-ticket infrastructure projects being carried out by the government. The cumulative growth of steel during April to Sept of 2025-26 increased by 11 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production increased by 5.3 per cent in September this year compared to the same month last year as demand in large infrastructure and construction projects picked up. Its cumulative index increased by 7.7 per cent during April to Sept 2025-26 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation went up by 2.1 per cent during the month, while fertiliser production increased by 1.6 per cent.

However, coal production recorded a decline of 1.2 per cent in September, over the same month of the previous year.

Petroleum refinery products such as petrol, diesel, and LPG decreased by 3.7 per cent in September compared to the same month of the previous year. Similarly, crude oil production fell by 1.3 per cent while natural gas output declined by 3.8 per cent.

The final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for August 2025 was observed at 6.5 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of the ICI during April to September, 2025-26, now works out to 2.9 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries, including coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity. The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

