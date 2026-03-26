India’s e-commerce hiring surges 35 pc in last 2 years: Report

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Hiring in India’s e-commerce and quick commerce sector has grown sharply by 35 per cent over the last two years, with companies increasingly focusing on technology and execution capabilities, a new report said on Thursday.

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According to a report by CIEL HR, total hiring demand in the sector rose from 73,320 roles in 2023 to nearly 98,750 roles in 2025.

“This growth is also accelerating a structural shift in hiring, as e-commerce companies move beyond expansion-led recruitment to build deeper capability in platform resilience, fulfilment precision and AI-enabled customer experience,” it said.

Technology and engineering roles have seen the biggest jump, with demand increasing more than three times in the last two years.

Roles such as software developers, DevOps engineers, solution architects and AI and machine learning experts are now at the centre of hiring strategies.

Supply chain and fulfillment demand has risen by 25 per cent over the same period, the report stated.

Positions like warehouse managers, inventory controllers and city operations leads are becoming increasingly important, especially for quick commerce companies as companies expand their reach into smaller cities and focus on improving delivery efficiency.

The report also highlights a growing premium for advanced digital skills. Professionals working in artificial intelligence and machine learning are earning 30 to 40 per cent more than traditional tech roles.

Specialists in areas like generative AI and large language models are also commanding higher salaries, while experienced professionals in fields such as natural language processing and computer vision are earning up to Rs 50 lakh annually.

India’s gig workforce has crossed 12 million in 2025 and is expected to nearly double to 23.5 million by 2030, the report stated.

Among cities, Bengaluru and Hyderabad remain key hubs for technology and engineering roles, while Chennai is emerging as a centre for product and analytics-related jobs.

--IANS

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