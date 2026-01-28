India's diesel shipments to West Africa nears record-high after EU ban

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) India stopped diesel shipments to the European Union this month due to the EU’s ban on fuel refined from Russian crude, and instead sent record volumes to West Africa, shipping data has showed.

The shipping data from Kpler and Vortexa showed that the ban also led to Turkey's previously strong diesel exports to the EU slowing in recent months, as per reports.

Analysts said the EU policy -- aimed at penalising Russia over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine -- has forced refiners to find new markets and led to a wider reordering of global oil flows.

Analysts said that 're-shuffle' would most likely lead to more Indian diesel shipped to Africa, which would free up more Middle Eastern supply for Europe.

India had averaged about 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) of diesel exports to the EU in 2025 and ranked as the bloc’s third‑largest supplier, according to Kpler and Vortexa data.

Russian crude made up 30 per cent of India’s seaborne crude imports in 2025, while it represented 48 per cent for Turkey’s seaborne crude imports last year, according to Kpler.

Turkey’s diesel exports to the EU sharply slowed with January flows to the European nations dipping to roughly 45,000 bpd, down from about 87,000 bpd monthly in 2025, the data showed.

The EU will accept fuel from refineries that can segregate Russian crude; otherwise, a refinery must show it has not imported Russian crude in the 60 days before a cargo’s bill of lading.

India’s diesel exports to West Africa were poised to reach an all-time high in December at around 155,000 bpd, and January exports were nearing 84,000 bpd.

Meanwhile EU countries’ fuel imports from the US and Middle Eastern countries reached a three-month high in January as the bloc diversified supply ahead of the ban, the reports said.

Nifty oil and gas was the top gainer among the Nifty indices on Wednesday up 3.40 per cent as global oil prices surged. Brent crude futures are trading around $66.50 - $67.50 per barrel, levels last seen in October.

--IANS

aar/pk