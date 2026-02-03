India’s agriculture GVA recorded 10.4 per cent growth in 2024–25: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Gross Value Added (GVA) in India’s agriculture and allied sector, including crops, livestock, fisheries and horticulture at current prices, was recorded at 10.4 per cent in 2024-25, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramnath Thakur told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question that, in addition, the total foodgrain production in the country during 2024-25 is estimated at a record 3,577.32 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), which represents a 7.65 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of 3322.98 LMT achieved during 2023-24.

He said that the government is carrying out an examination of the key factors influencing agricultural growth, including farm incomes, input costs, climate variability, irrigation coverage, access to credit and market linkages as a continuous process through various studies undertaken from time to time, field-level visits by officers and high-level periodic reviews.

The government is following an integrated strategy for enhancing the farmers’ incomes and comprehensive growth of the agriculture sector, which includes an increase in crop production, reduction in the cost of production and better price realisation of farmers’ produce to enhance their incomes, the minister added.

Agricultural diversification, developing post-harvest value addition and adaptation to climate change for sustainable agriculture,and mitigating against crop losses are other elements of the strategy.

He further stated that the government has substantially enhanced the budget allocation of the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare from Rs 21,933.50 crore in the budget during 2013-14 to Rs 1,27,290.16 crore during 2025-26. Additionally, it has increased MSPs for all mandated kharif, rabi, and other commercial crops with a minimum return of 50 per cent over all India weighted average cost of production from 2018-19 onwards.

The government has also implemented various policies, reforms, developmental programs, and schemes from time to time, covering the entire spectrum of agriculture, to ensure the welfare and increase the income of farmers in the country by increasing production, remunerative returns and providing income support. These schemes encompass entire spectrum of agriculture including farm incomes, input costs, climate variability, irrigation coverage, access to credit and market linkages insurance, income support, infrastructure, crops including horticulture, seeds, mechanisation, organic and natural farming, farmer collectives, irrigation, extension, procurement of crops from farmers at minimum support prices and digital agriculture, his reply added.

