India’s agriculture growth at 4.4 per cent is above global average: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that over the past five years, the country's agriculture and allied sectors have recorded an average annual growth rate of 4.4 per cent, which is higher than the global average.

Citing data from the Economic Survey, he said that during the decade from financial year 2016 to 2025, the agricultural sector posted a decadal growth rate of 4.45 per cent, the highest compared to previous decades.

He added that even in the second quarter of financial year 2025–26, the agriculture sector registered a growth rate of 3.5 per cent, reflecting its strength and resilience.

The Union Minister said that in the financial year 2024–25, the country’s foodgrain production reached a record level of 357.73 million tonnes. This increase was primarily driven by improved output of rice, wheat, maize and coarse cereals, including ‘Shree Anna’ (millets).

"Today, India is not only self-reliant in foodgrain production but is also playing a leading role globally in several crops," he remarked.

Chouhan also said that with a nearly 33 per cent share in agricultural gross value added (GVA), the horticulture sector has emerged as the brightest spot in Indian agriculture. Horticulture production increased from 280.70 million tonnes in the financial year 2013–14 to 367.72 million tonnes in 2024–25.

During this period, fruit production stood at 114.51 million tonnes, vegetable production at 219.67 million tonnes, and other horticultural crops at 33.54 million tonnes.

India has now also become the world’s largest producer of onions, contributing nearly 25 per cent to global onion production. At the same time, India is the world’s second-largest producer of vegetables, fruits and potatoes, with a global share of around 12–13 per cent in each of these categories, he added.

Chouhan said that the Economic Survey reflects how consistent policy focus, institutional reforms and targeted investments have strengthened agriculture and transformed rural India.

He highlighted the progress in rural infrastructure, including roads, housing, drinking water and digital connectivity. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), more than 99.6 per cent of eligible habitations have now been connected with all-weather roads.

He said that under PMGSY-IV, road projects covering more than 10,000 kilometres have been approved, which will ensure access to essential services for nearly 3,270 unconnected habitations across Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh.

He further stated that under the mission of ‘Housing for All’, 3.70 crore pucca houses have been constructed in rural areas over the past 11 years. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin, a target of 4.14 crore houses has been set, most of which have already been sanctioned.

Referring to digital and technological initiatives, Chouhan said that under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme, drone surveys have been completed in 3.28 lakh villages, and 2.76 crore property cards have been issued. Under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme, digitisation of 99.8 per cent of land records in rural areas has been completed.

