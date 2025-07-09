India’s agri exports can increase to Rs 20 lakh crore with processing & branding: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India’s agriculture and fisheries exports have now reached Rs 4.5 lakh crore but they have the potential to grow to Rs 20 lakh crore, provided the country strengthens food processing and improves the quality of branding and packaging.

Addressing the ‘ICC: Krishi Vikram Thematic Session’, Goyal said that India’s agricultural export basket is expanding with new commodities such as litchi, pineapple, bottle gourd, and jamun, which were not exported earlier, now reaching international markets.

He mentioned that jamun was recently exported to the UK, and litchis from Punjab were exported to Doha and Dubai. He added that India’s footprint in global markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf nations is steadily growing.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global push for millets through the International Year of Millets, which has brought global attention to India’s traditional grains and their nutritional value.

The minister pointed out that when farmers, industries, and exporters work together, challenges are resolved more efficiently. He said government assistance would be available for packaging and design support to scale up exports.

Goyal underlined the need to build a resilient supply chain across agriculture, from seeds to fertilisers, insecticides, pesticides, and equipment such as water pumps. He said that India must be prepared for any global disruption in agricultural imports and ensure self-reliance across all aspects of farm inputs.

The minister emphasised that drip irrigation can be a game changer for India’s agriculture, particularly in rain-fed areas. He said that water conservation methods like drip irrigation must be scaled up into a mass movement.

By creating small water bodies at the village level and adopting drip irrigation widely, Indian agriculture can become more predictable and less vulnerable to climate variability. These steps will not only enhance productivity but also facilitate exports by improving crop reliability and consistency.

He highlighted the benefits of replacing outdated water pumps with smaller, energy-efficient models. These smart pumps can be controlled remotely via mobile phones, provide data on water usage, and help farmers regulate irrigation. When integrated with drip systems, they can significantly reduce water wastage and damage caused by over-irrigation.

He said energy-efficient pumps combined with drip irrigation could also bring down input costs and improve the overall sustainability of farming practices. By reducing electricity usage and optimising water consumption, these technologies directly benefit farmers and enhance long-term productivity.

The minister urged agriculture entrepreneurs to collaborate with farmers to realise this potential. He highlighted the recent creation of the Turmeric Board as a step towards boosting spice exports. He also noted that coffee exports have doubled in recent years, and while spice exports are growing, more focused efforts are needed to scale further.

He highlighted that natural and organic farming have immense potential. The government is tightening certification norms for organic produce with the help of blockchain technology to ensure trust and traceability. He added that the government will also support better packaging and product design, so that India’s agricultural goods gain more visibility and competitiveness in the international market.

The minister said that the transformation of Indian agriculture has been both difficult and inspirational. He highlighted how the strength of India’s soil, the tireless efforts of farmers, and continued government support have made India increasingly Atmanirbhar in agriculture. He recalled that agriculture has always been a national priority—from Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He said that under the PM-Kisan Yojana, every farmer receives funds annually. The government has also prevented a rise in fertiliser costs by significantly expanding subsidies.

He informed that 1,400 mandis have been strengthened and connected to the e-NAM platform to facilitate transparent price discovery. Farmers are being supported through Farmer Producer Organisations for access to mechanisation, and a Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund is helping develop agri-infrastructure.

Goyal also spoke about the Drone Didi initiative, under which 1.5 lakh women have been trained to use drones for fertiliser spraying. He said the government is promoting intercropping, horticulture, and floriculture and encouraged agri-entrepreneurs to learn international best practices and bring those innovations to Indian farms.

