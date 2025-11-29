India’s aerospace sector undergoing unprecedented transformation driven by indigenous technology: Jitendra Singh

Bengaluru, Nov 29 (IANS) India is witnessing an unprecedented transformation in its aerospace and aviation ecosystem, powered by indigenous technologies, strong industry partnerships, and a whole-of-government approach, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said on Saturday.

Dr. Singh said that the achievements unveiled today reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that “Hawai chappal wala bhi Hawai jahaj mein chalega,” and mark India’s steady rise as a global aviation hub and a self-reliant aerospace manufacturing nation.

During his visit to CSIR–National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) here, he also emphasised that India’s middle-class growth and expanding economy are pushing the country towards becoming one of the top three nations in domestic and international passenger traffic.

“India will require nearly 30,000 pilots in the next 15–20 years, and Hansa-3(NG) represents a critical step towards fulfilling this domestic requirement through fully indigenous technology, reducing dependence on foreign trainer aircraft, and creating new avenues of livelihood and entrepreneurship in aviation,” Singh mentioned.

The Minister launched the production version of Hansa-3(NG), India’s first all-composite two-seater trainer aircraft designed to meet the rising demand for pilot training.

The aircraft is expected to play a major role in meeting India’s need for nearly 30,000 pilots over the next two decades.

He expressed satisfaction that industry partner M/s Pioneer Clean Amps is already setting up a Rs 150 crore facility in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, that will manufacture up to 100 aircraft every year.

Dr. Singh also highlighted CSIR-NAL’s ongoing work on the 19-seater SARAS Mk-2 aircraft, which will support regional connectivity under schemes like UDAN.

Equipped with modern avionics, a pressurised cabin, and advanced flight controls, SARAS Mk-2 is expected to fill the gap in India’s short-haul aircraft segment for both civilian and military use.

He said this aircraft is only the beginning, and India must work towards even larger aircraft in the coming years.

During his visit, the Minister inaugurated the Iron Bird Facility for SARAS Mk-2, calling it a crucial platform for system integration, ground testing, and early detection of design and software issues.

He also launched a dedicated manufacturing facility for High Altitude Platforms (HAPs), marking India’s entry into a select group of nations developing solar-powered unmanned aircraft capable of flying above 20 km for long durations.

The Minister further inaugurated the NAviMet system at HAL Airport, which will support aviation safety through real-time visibility and weather updates.

