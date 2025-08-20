India’s 8 core industries record 2 per cent growth in July

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The combined index of India’s eight core industries increased by 2 per cent in July this year compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday.

The production of steel, cement, fertiliser, and electricity recorded positive growth in July, the official statement said.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and are an indicator of the overall industrial growth.

The final growth rate of the eight core industries for June this year was observed at 2.2 per cent, while the cumulative growth rate during April to July, 2025-26 works out to 1.6 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Steel production, which has a 17.92 per cent weight in the index, posted a robust growth of 12.8 per cent in July compared to the same month of the previous year on the back of increased demand from big-ticket infrastructure projects being carried out by the government. The cumulative index for steel during April to July, 2025-26, increased by 8.5 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production also recorded an 11.7 per cent jump in July as demand in large infrastructure and construction projects picked up. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9 per cent during April to July, 2025-26, over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertiliser production increased by 2 per cent in July over the same month of the previous year as the kharif sowing season picked up momentum due to a good monsoon.

Electricity generation increased by 0.5 per cent during the month, but coal production declined by 12.3 per cent due to the heavy monsoon.

Similarly, crude oil and natural gas production declined by 1.3 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively, in July compared to the same month of the previous year. Petroleum refinery production also declined by 1 per cent during the month.

--IANS

sps/vd