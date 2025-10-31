Indian Register of Shipping and Neptunus to pioneer 1st indigenous marine engine condition-monitoring tech

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) In a landmark step for India’s maritime ecosystem, and a stride toward Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, Neptunus Power Plant Services and Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday at Maritime India Week 2025 to mainstream data-driven maintenance and digital diagnostics across India’s shipping industry.

Through this MoU, IRS and Neptunus have joined forces to advance the world’s first-ever data-driven, condition-based maintenance for India’s maritime sector.

As part of the agreement, IRS has awarded 'Type Approval Certification' to Neptunus for its VIB 360 – engine condition monitoring system and torque sense SHAPOLI, marking the world’s first instance of indigenously developed, IRS-certified condition-monitoring technologies for marine diesel engines and propulsion systems.

The certification demonstrates India’s capability to deliver globally compliant, export-ready maritime solutions built entirely at home, according to an official statement.

Traditionally, ship maintenance followed fixed OEM intervals, conservative and costly.

With VIB 360, fleets shift to condition-based maintenance (CBM), thereby eliminating unplanned downtime, enhancing reliability, reducing maintenance costs by up to 30 per cent (based on previous experience), optimising fuel efficiency, and thus reducing emissions.

"This shift from time-based to data-driven maintenance represents a foundational step in India’s Digital Maritime Vision; enhancing operational reliability, reducing downtime, and cutting carbon emissions through precision diagnostics," the statement said.

“We thank the IRS for its vision and trust in Indian innovation. This Type Approval is more than a certification; it validates India’s capability to design and deliver data-led maritime technologies that meet global standards," said Uday Purohit, MD and CEO, Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt. Ltd.

Together, we are paving the way for Indian-built systems to enhance safety, efficiency, and operational reliability across the world’s shipping fleets, he added.

Under the MoU, IRS and Neptunus will jointly develop frameworks and standards for CBM to help the maritime industry transition from traditional, time-based maintenance to real-time, data-led maintenance practices.

The collaboration aims to enhance operational reliability, reduce maintenance costs, and contribute to India’s green shipping and digital maritime vision.

Akshay Purohit, Director and COO, said, “This MoU is a step toward making condition-based maintenance a mainstream reality in India’s maritime sector. By combining local innovation with data-driven insights, we are creating a framework that can reduce downtime, improve fuel efficiency, and extend asset life.”

