Indian Railways to introduce refrigerated parcel vans to boost transport of Mizoram's perishable produce

Guwahati/Aizawl, March 6 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken steps to strengthen parcel logistics by introducing refrigerated parcel van services to facilitate the transportation of horticultural and other perishable produce from Mizoram, aiming to expand market access for local farmers and traders.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that with the introduction of passenger and freight train services, Mizoram has experienced a significant transformation in both passenger transportation and the movement of goods across the state.

This development has not only improved connectivity but has also contributed to economic growth and further strengthened tourism in the region, he said.

The NITI Aayog recently formally declared Mizoram as the 'Ginger Capital of India', recognising the state’s reputation for producing high-quality ginger and its rapid growth in ginger production in recent years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 51.38 km Bairabi (near Assam)—Sairang (near Aizawl) railway line on September 13 last year (2025) marking a historic milestone for the people of the mountainous state Mizoram.

The CPRO said that this major infrastructure project has brought Aizawl onto India’s railway map by directly linking the state to the national railway network.

Beyond improving transportation, the new rail line is expected to create significant opportunities for economic growth and promote tourism development across the region, he stated.

Sharma said that in a significant historic milestone, the first-ever Food Corporation of India (FCI) food grain cargo train arrived at Sairang Railway Station on March 3, 2026.

The cargo train comprised 42 wagons carrying around 25,900 quintals of rice from Punjab. This marks an important step in strengthening rail-based freight connectivity in the state and improving the supply chain of essential commodities.

According to the official, the newly opened railway line in Mizoram has given a boost to tourism, with the state witnessing a steady increase in the number of visitors over the past six months.

Railway services in Mizoram reached a new milestone with the arrival of the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train at Sairang Railway Station for the very first time on February 12, 2026 under the 'North East Discovery' circuit.

Since the commencement of train services on the Bairabi–Sairang route in September 2025, public response has been overwhelming. The Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express has recorded occupancy exceeding 150 per cent in both directions. The Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express have similarly registered strong occupancy levels of over 100 per cent, clearly reflecting robust demand and strong public acceptance of railway services from Sairang.

On February 9, 2026 a new train service from Sairang to Silchar was flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, further strengthening regional mobility, and connecting Mizoram with the important educational, medical and commercial hub of the Barak Valley in southern Assam.

The NFR CPRO said that freight operations on the Bairabi-Sairang section have gained significant momentum since its commissioning.

It may be noted that the first freight rake comprising 21 cement wagons was successfully moved to Sairang shortly after inauguration, marking the beginning of regular freight movement to the state.

The expansion of railway connectivity marks a turning point for Mizoram, Sharma said, adding that by improving transportation, stimulating economic growth and boosting tourism, the railways are playing a vital role in the state’s transformation. As infrastructure continues to develop, Mizoram is steadily emerging as an accessible and attractive destination in Northeast India, he stated.

