Indian Railways' fertiliser loading up to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Proving its track record of supporting India's agricultural economy, the Indian Railways' fertiliser loading reached 17,168 rakes till November 30 this year, an official statement said on Monday.

This is an increase of 11.7 per cent compared to last year’s 15,369 rakes during the same period, showing the efficient working of the railway network, the Railways Ministry statement said.

Terming agriculture the backbone of India’s economy, it noted that farmers need fertilisers on time for sowing and harvesting, and keeping this in mind, the railways have given priority to fertiliser and food grain trains.

This has ensured an uninterrupted supply to states across the country. By strengthening essential freight services, Railways is helping millions of farmers.

"It is also supporting rural livelihoods, food security, and overall economic stability. This performance highlights Indian Railways’ commitment to nation-building and its key role in supporting India’s agricultural supply chain," the ministry statement said.

Indian Railways plays a crucial role in ensuring the timely availability of fertilisers across the country by providing reliable, large-scale and efficient transportation. Through prioritised movement of fertiliser rakes, railways help maintain uninterrupted supplies to farmers, enabling them to carry out agricultural activities without delay.

This timely delivery supports higher crop productivity, stabilises farm incomes and strengthens food security. Rail transport reduces carbon emissions, decongests highways, and offers a greener and more reliable logistics solution, the government noted.

Earlier, the government informed that freight loading increased from 1,233 million tonnes (MT) in 2020-21 to 1,617 MT in 2024-25, making Indian Railways the second-largest freight-carrying railway in the world.

To keep the freight rate competitive, the freight rates have not been revised since 2018 despite an increase in input costs over the years, according to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Passenger fares have been rationalised from July 1, 202,5, after a gap of more than 5 years. The increase in fares is very low, ranging from half a paise per km to two paise per km for premium classes,” said Vaishnaw in replies to questions in the Lok Sabha.

--IANS

aps/vd