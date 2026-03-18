Indian Railways attracts $942 million FDI in 11 years

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Indian Railways has attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) worth $942 million over the past 11 years, the government said on Wednesday.

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Ministry of Railways said that Indian Railways has received total FDI equity inflows of $942 million between 2014-15 and December 2025, underlining steady foreign participation in the sector.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that 100 per cent FDI is allowed under the automatic route in railway infrastructure.

This policy has opened doors for foreign investment in several key areas, including high-speed trains, dedicated freight corridors, railway electrification, signalling systems, and passenger as well as freight terminals.

“The government has also significantly increased its own spending to strengthen the rail network,” the minister said.

The Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) for Railways has risen sharply from Rs 29,055 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 2.78 lakh crore allocated for 2026-27.

This increase is aimed at expanding the network, improving safety, upgrading technology, and enhancing passenger amenities.

“Strong domestic funding has helped Indian Railways invest more in infrastructure and modernisation, making it more competitive globally,” he added.

The Railways Ministry has also been actively working on international cooperation.

India has signed agreements with countries such as Switzerland, Germany, Russia, and Spain to collaborate on areas like high-speed rail development, multimodal transport, IT solutions, and predictive maintenance of railway assets.

At the same time, India has built a strong manufacturing base in the railway sector over the past decade.

The country now produces a wide range of rolling stock, including locomotives, coaches, wagons, and key components such as traction motors, transformers, and metro systems.

These products are being exported to several developed and developing countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

According to the government, India’s total railway exports stood at $3.35 billion, or around Rs 26,000 crore, between 2016-17 and January 2026.

The growing export numbers reflect the strength of India’s railway manufacturing ecosystem and its increasing global presence.

--IANS

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