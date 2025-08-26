Indian Post Payment Bank registers 60-70 pc CAGR in last two years

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Minister of State for Communications, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, on Tuesday reviewed the performance of India Post and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and was told it has grown significantly in the last several years.

Over the past two years, the IPPB has reported a compound annual growth rate of 60–70 per cent, with over 12 crore customers, deposits of almost Rs 20,000 crore, revenues of Rs 2,200 crore, and a profit of Rs 134 crore, the officials said.

With a small staff of 1,250 workers and the unparalleled reach of India Post, the IPPB has managed this growth despite industry challenges.

The minister was briefed on the IPPB's efforts to expand credit facilities in rural and underbanked areas in collaboration with the HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Aditya Birla Capital Finance, and Aadhaar Housing Finance, among others, to provide a variety of loans, including home, personal, auto, agri, gold, tractor, and commercial vehicles and Kisan Credit Cards (KCC).

According to officials, more than 150 loans totalling Rs 7 crore were disbursed in June 2025 alone. Additionally, efforts were being made to create low-cost digital credit products that would assist microbusinesses and entrepreneurs in rural areas.

To ensure that residents, particularly those in rural areas, continue to receive dependable and reasonably priced services at their doorstep, the minister emphasised the necessity of tighter coordination between India Post and the IPPB.

He emphasised that last-mile reach, financial inclusion, and trust continue to be the top priorities.

The minister also praised the combined efforts of India Post and the IPPB, which consists of more than 1.64 lakh post offices and access points, with assistance from postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), in offering services like money transfers, e-KYCs for Post Office Savings Bank schemes, digital life certificates (DLC) for pensioners, and utility bill payments, particularly in rural areas.

"These services ensure that even the most remote households in India can access both banking and postal facilities without travelling long distances," he added.

The minister was informed by officials that India Post and the IPPB were striving to become a more powerful, digitally-driven financial services provider. By strengthening their partnerships, launching new products, and extending their unparalleled reach, the two organisations hope to play a key role in bringing postal and banking services to every region of the nation.

