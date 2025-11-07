Indian market recovers early losses amid buying in banking, fin services stocks

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) The domestic equity indices ended the session slightly lower on Friday, erasing early losses due to buying in banking and fin services sectors' heavyweights in afternoon trade and support from certain positive Q2 results.

Sensex closed at 83,216.28, down 94.73 points or 0.11 per cent. The 30-share index opened marginally lower at 83,150.15 against last session's closing of 83,311.01. The index remained volatile during the session, hitting an intraday high and low of 83,390.11 and 82,670.95, respectively, amid a mixed approach from investors.

Nifty 50 ended the session on 25,492.30, down 17 points or 0.07 per cent.

"Domestic equities rebounded from early losses as buying emerged at key support levels, though it may be premature to call this a trend reversal amid mixed earnings, cautious global cues, and persistent FII outflows," said analysts.

Select segments found support from Q2 results, with broader indices outperforming, led by a sharp rally in financials -- especially PSU banks on account of rising investor interest driven by speculation around an FDI cap hike and sector consolidation. Going forward, markets will closely monitor US shutdown and tariff-related developments with US-India and US-China deals to assess the durability of the current momentum, he added.

Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Trent, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, SBI, TCS, Ultratech Cement and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle settled in negative territory. Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra, ICICI Bank, BEL, Adani Ports, Infosys and PowerGrid closed higher.

Sectoral indices remained volatile, experiencing a mixed approach from investors. Nifty FMCG fell 274 points or 0.49 per cent, and Nifty IT declined 220 points or 0.62 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Auto rose 153 points or 0.57 per cent, Nifty Bank increased 322 points or 0.56 per cent, and Nifty Fin Services ended the session 205 points or 0.76 per cent higher.

The broader market followed suit as well. Nifty smallcap 100 dipped 29 points or 0.16 per cent, and Nifty 100 settled flat, and Nifty midcap 100 surged 374 points or 0.63 per cent.

--IANS

aps/na