Indian businesses record M&A worth $11.4 billion in August, highest in value since June '22: Report

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Indian businesses have seen 89 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $11.4 billion in August, registering a record monthly volume and the highest value since June 2022, a report said on Monday.

"Two landmark cross-border deals – Schneider Electric’s $6.4 billion acquisition of 35 per cent in Schneider Electric India and Tata Motors’ $3.8 billion outbound acquisition of Iveco S.P.A – contributed nearly 90 per cent of Merger and Acquisition value," Grant Thornton said in its report.

As per the report, domestic transactions made up 79 per cent of volumes, while cross-border accounted for 95 per cent of values.

In the private equity segment, 123 deals worth $1.8 billion were recorded, which is up in volumes but down 10 per cent in value month-on-month (MoM).

"The average deal size fell to the year's lowest at $14.8 million with nearly 80 per cent of deals below $50 million, showing consistent small-ticket activity," the report highlighted.

The retail and consumer sector led the volumes with 36 deals, while banking and financial services topped values at $528 million.

Meanwhile, the month saw a record surge in IPO listings with 15 companies raising $1.9 billion - the highest monthly fundraising in 2025.

However, qualified institutional placement (QIP) slowed to 5 deals worth $0.8 billion, compared to 17 in July, the report stated.

Manufacturing, automotive, retail and consumer, and IT sectors are among the top sectors finalising deals in August, followed by banking and financial services, pharma and healthcare, and real estate.

As per the report, August 2025 recorded $15.9 billion in total deal value across 232 transactions.

"The month stood out for mega cross-border M&A, steady PE momentum, and record IPO fundraising, reaffirming India’s strong position as a resilient and attractive investment destination," the report noted.

