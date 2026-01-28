India–EU trade pact opens golden export window for textiles, chemicals: Industry leader

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) An industry leader on Wednesday welcomed the India–European Union trade agreement, calling it a transformative opportunity for the textile, chemical and pharma-linked industries, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership seen as central to unlocking long-term growth and global competitiveness.

Read More

Speaking to IANS, Bhadresh Dodhia, Director of Dodhia Synthetics Limited, said the agreement marks one of the most significant moments for the Indian textile sector, as it offers access to a large, mature and high-value European market through a formal free trade framework.

“From the perspective of Indian textiles, such opportunities rarely come, and the FTA can emerge as a game-changer by providing scale, stability and visibility to Indian exporters,” he said.

“For companies, which operates in plastic recycling and textile raw material production, the agreement is expected to open new doors in Europe and accelerate export momentum,” Dodhia told IANS.

He noted that Europe already accounts for around 20 per cent of the company’s export potential, and the trade pact will help Indian players compete more effectively with markets such as Turkey and China, which either benefit from lower costs or duty-free access.

“With reduced trade barriers, Indian manufacturers will be able to enhance their product portfolios and strengthen long-term relationships with European customers,” he stated.

Highlighting Europe’s global leadership in circularity and recycling, Dodhia said the region sets the benchmark for sustainable manufacturing.

Dodhia also said the trade pact aligns strongly with Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

He stressed that while the agreement will elevate Indian industry, there is also a need for continuous upgradation, particularly for MSMEs.

“Government support under Atmanirbhar schemes can help smaller units modernise and qualify as EU exporters, laying a strong foundation for sustainable future growth,” he told IANS.

On foreign investment and technology inflows, Dodhia said India today presents one of the most attractive global manufacturing destinations.

--IANS

pk