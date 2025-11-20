India undertook rapid strides in advancing clean, renewable energy: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India has taken rapid strides in advancing clean and renewable energy, said Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.

He was speaking at the High-Level Ministerial Leadership Session of the International Solar Alliance- Small Island Developing States (ISA SIDS) Platform, held on the sidelines of UNFCCC CoP30 in Belem, Brazil.

Addressing the session, Yadav underlined India's commitment to supporting SIDS in advancing clean energy pathways through ISA.

“Today, India has crossed 500 gigawatts of installed electricity capacity -- and more than half of it is clean energy. India has already reached 50 per cent non-fossil energy capacity, five years ahead of its NDC target,” Yadav said.

“India is now the fourth largest renewable energy producer and third in solar power globally,” he added.

Yadav shared grassroots initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar Rooftop Solar Programme, adopted by over 20 lakh families.

Further, “solar for agriculture is a new dawn for our farmer community,” the Minister said.

Solar pumps and solarised feeders are making farming more reliable and more dignified by providing assured daytime solar-powered clean energy for all agricultural needs.

The Minister also highlighted initiatives lighting up remote and forested areas through the PM JANMAN scheme, and India’s major push in energy storage.

“India is building some of the world’s largest ‘solar and battery’ projects, including a project in Ladakh that will store enough clean energy to light up an entire city,” Yadav said.

He emphasised that for SIDS, such models can help reduce diesel imports, cut energy costs, and improve climate resilience.

The event was organised under the theme ‘Uniting Islands, Inspiring Action – Leadership for Energy Security’.

It emphasised that SIDS face unique vulnerabilities -- high dependence on imported fossil fuels, climate-induced disruptions, and fragile infrastructure.

--IANS

rvt/