India-UK FTA helping businesses to have positive dialogue: Mark Birrell

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Expressing satisfaction with the recently concluded India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), Mark Birrell, Trade Counsellor for South Asia at the British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai, said on Thursday they are thrilled that the trade agreement is creating positive dialogue between businesses from both nations.

Speaking to IANS at a CII event here, the counsellor said that it can be felt already, as we go through the ratification process and move towards implementing the 'Free Trade Agreement', that it's having a positive effect, and we look forward to more of that happening in the future.

Birrell hailed the efforts of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British PM Keir Starmer to announce the trade agreement together in the UK earlier in July.

"It's a really strong relationship and I was delighted that the leaders of the two countries were able to be in the UK in July to help agree the free trade agreement," the trade counsellor noted.

I think that was a really positive signal about the relationship between the two nations, and hopefully, for that positive relationship to continue in the future, he said further.

When asked about the US administration's move to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, the counsellor refused to comment.

"I won't comment on India-US tariffs, but I'm thrilled that we in the UK and India have had our free trade agreement that we've agreed and will have a positive effect on the trading relationship between the two countries," Birrell stated.

The FTA lowers tariffs, reduces non-tariff barriers, but it's also about the wider positive signalling about the strong trading relationship between the UK and India, he noted.

In a separate interaction with IANS at the same event, Ming Foong Cheong, Consul General, Consulate General of Singapore, emphasised that India has an important role to play in the global trade order.

"In an increasingly interconnected world, India’s role in global trade is more important than ever. With its large internal market, green resources, and digital prowess, India is positioned to drive the future of global trade and economic integration," Cheong said.

--IANS

aps/na