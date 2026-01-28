India to focus on aviation manufacturing ecosystem: Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (IANS) India is ready to take the next step in civil aviation by getting the manufacturing ecosystem ready, Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu said on Wednesday.

He said the manufacturing ecosystem will not only cater to domestic demand that is going to grow in the next 10-20 years but India can become a place for global exporters.

The Minister was talking to the media persons after inaugurating Wings India 2026, the civil aviation summit, at Begumpet Airport here.

He said the biennial event this time will showcase India’s strength in the field of civil aviation, especially in the manufacturing sector.

Referring to the demand and growth in civil aviation, he noted that the country has doubled the airports, passenger growth and aircraft fleet during the last 10 years, "thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the kind of reforms he brought in civil aviation, especially the UDAN scheme".

The Civil Aviation Minister stated that a groundbreaking MoU was signed on Tuesday between Brazilian aerospace major Embraer and Adani Aerospace.

“They want to have a manufacturing ecosystem in the country. This is the new India you are seeing, where India has become a global trusted partner in aviation, also because aviation engineering requires a specific skill, a specific precision in engineering. This is a great advancement we are making. We have become a trusted and loyal partner in manufacturing,” he said.

He said the timeline for the Embraer-Adani Aerospace collaboration will be decided next month when Brazilian President visits India and meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister Naidu expects good progress in the manufacturing field in the next two years.

Ram Mohan Naidu, who inaugurated the static display of aircraft, inspected the Boeing 787-9 aircraft. “This aircraft has been specifically fitted for Air India. This is the first delivery that has been done,” he said.

He pointed out that one of the major bottlenecks in the aviation industry is the availability of aircraft. “We have a lot of orders being given to Boeing and Airbus. Deliveries are just starting this year. We are confident that in the coming year the delivery of these aircraft, which are specifically designed for Indian passengers, is going to give a lot of confidence to the aviation sector,” he said.

The minister mentioned that Airbus and Boeing are already sourcing up to two billion-dollar components from India. A lot of manufacturing hubs are growing in the country. There is one big hub in Telangana, another in Karnataka. Andhra Pradesh, other states are also coming in, and Gujarat is also coming strong in this ecosystem, he said.

He said during Wings India, they will concentrate on global partnerships, be it with organisations or countries.

The minister stated that the civil aviation ministry stands committed to providing necessary help to all those who want to partner with India in manufacturing in the aviation sector.

Delegates from 20 countries and 3,000 business participants from India and abroad are attending the event.

There is a static display of aircraft and an exhibition of not only aircraft components and related products but also avionics and technology.

The minister said that his message to all OEMs and international participants is that India is the brightest spot in the world. “IMF has already said that India is going to grow at 7 per cent annually for the next 10-15 years. It gives the kind of confidence and straightforward message to everyone that if you are looking at a place to invest, if you are looking for a strong relationship in manufacturing or any other sector, India becomes the best place,” he said.

“Globally, with the geopolitical conflicts and other challenges that are emerging, a lot of uncertainties are coming across the world. In these uncertainties with the kind of growth India is seeing, this is one of the most favourable nations today. That’s why India and the EU also cracked up the most complicated FTA ever done. It’s a great victory for us as a country,” he added.

