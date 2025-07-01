India to empower Global South, chart a cleaner and sustainable future: Minister

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) India is playing a key role in helping the Global South move towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

Highlighting the impact of solar energy in the global clean energy transition, the minister said that solar power has become a transformative force across more than 120 countries, led by the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

“Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a catalyst, empowering the Global South to chart a cleaner, brighter, and more sustainable future,” Joshi wrote in a post on social media platform X.

“Solar power has become a transformative force in the global energy transition,” he added.

The minister’s remarks were based on a media article, where he discussed how India is pushing innovation, offering financing solutions, and forging international partnerships to advance solar energy adoption.

PM Modi also reshared the minister's post and praised his article.

“Union Minister Pralhad Joshi writes about how solar power is reshaping the global energy landscape, with @isolaralliance driving the clean energy revolution not just in India but across the world,” PM Modi said on X.

Meanwhile, India’s clean energy transition is showing measurable results. According to a recent HSBC report, the share of renewable energy in India’s total electricity generation rose to 17 per cent in May 2025 and further to 19 per cent in the first 10 days of June.

This marks a significant jump from 13 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, during the same period the previous year.

This increase came despite a decline in overall power demand, caused by unseasonal and excessive rainfall across many parts of the country.

As renewables have a “must-run” status, thermal power plants were forced to cut back generation, leading to a drop in their plant load factor to 65 per cent in May, down from 72 per cent a year ago.

