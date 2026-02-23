India to contribute 40 pc to APAC’s office supply in 2026; Bengaluru tops chart

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) India alone will contribute to about 40 per cent of Grade‑A office supply in Asia Pacific (APAC) in 2026, a report said on Monday.

The Grade-A office supply in APAC region is expected to reach a record 61.3 million sq. ft. in 2026, up 10.8 per cent from 55.3 million sq. ft. in 2025, the report from CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd said.

India and mainland China together will contribute more than 75 per cent of the total supply, it added.

Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai rank among the top five APAC markets for new office supply in 2026, with Bengaluru ranking first in the APAC region at 12.1 million sq. ft.

Shanghai will follow Bengaluru at 10 million sq. ft., Delhi‑NCR at 7.1 million sq. ft. and Mumbai will see its supply almost double to 5.1 million sq. ft., the report suggested.

In Bangalore, the supply will continue to be supported by GCCs.

Further, office assets emerged as the most preferred investment sector in APAC, overtaking industrial & logistics for the first time in six years.

Mumbai’s BKC recorded the highest rental growth in APAC in 2025 up 23.1 per cent YoY and is expected to maintain double-digit growth (12.5 per cent) in 2026, the report added.

“India’s growing dominance in the APAC office supply landscape reflects the structural depth of the demand drivers in the country,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South‑East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

“Even amid global macroeconomic recalibration, occupiers view India as a scalable, talent-rich destination for multi-functional growth,” he added.

Despite record supply, most developed markets will remain supply-constrained, with premium offices in demand as corporates enforce stricter attendance mandates, the report said.

“As we move into a cycle where income growth is at the centre of real estate decision-making, the ability for occupiers and investors to recalibrate and innovate will be critical,” said Ada Choi, Head of Research, Asia Pacific for CBRE.

Choi said that occupiers are responding to softer economic growth by sharpening their space requirements and prioritising high-quality buildings in core locations, while investors are focusing on income resilience and portfolio optimisation.

