India should focus on atmanirbhar innovation, aims to rank in top five AI nations globally: Scindia

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday that the country must build indigenous technological capabilities in the time of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

The minister urged the Indian industry to prioritise 'Atmanirbhar innovation' over imitation during the 4th Kautilya Economic Conclave held in the national capital.

"AI must not be seen as a product to be consumed but as a Swadeshi capability to be cultivated," Scindia said, stressing that AI should be developed in Indian languages, for Indian priorities, and not treated as an imported product. He cited the Bhashini app as a live example of AI translation empowering citizens in real time.

While highlighting India’s growing strength across sectors such as semiconductors, telecom, and digital finance, Scindia also noted that the Covid-19 pandemic years showed the world the strategic importance of chips in the global economy. He called semiconductors “the very fabric of the future progress of mankind.”

He emphasised that India transformed this challenge into an opportunity, guided by the ancient wisdom of Chanakya, who advised asking why, what, and how before taking action.

“We learnt a lesson from the COVID pandemic, that the fate of billion-dollar companies lies in the ability of a small chip. For India, it was a moment of decision, not despair,” the minister said.

The minister highlighted India’s Rs 76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission, which includes setting up fabrication units across multiple states and skilling 85,000 youth. Investments in this sector have already exceeded Rs 1.6 lakh crore, establishing India as a self-reliant and future-ready economy.

India has emerged as a fulcrum for the Global South, a voice of fairness and equity, and a bridge between fractured geopolitical blocs, he added.

