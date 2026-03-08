India ramps up alternative oil purchases as Middle East crisis deepens

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) India has started securing additional crude oil supplies from alternative global sources as the conflict involving Iran continues to disrupt energy flows in West Asia.

Indian refiners are negotiating cargoes from countries such as the United States, Russia and producers in West Africa to ensure stable fuel supplies if the geopolitical tensions persist, according to the sources.

The move comes as tensions in the region have raised concerns about disruptions in oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route used by global energy markets. Nearly half of India’s crude oil imports passed through the strait in February.

India imports around 88 per cent of its crude oil requirement, making stable supply routes critical for the country’s energy security.

To prepare for possible disruptions, refineries have postponed planned maintenance shutdowns and are maintaining normal processing rates so that enough fuel can be produced to meet demand in the near term.

“Non-strait sources are fully operational and we are sourcing more supplies from non-conflict zones,” as per the sources, adding that about 60 per cent of India’s crude imports came from outside the Strait of Hormuz in 2025.

After the escalation in the Middle East conflict, that share has increased to nearly 70 per cent.

The supply situation has also been supported by a temporary waiver issued by the US Treasury Department, which allows the sale and delivery of sanctioned Russian crude that had already been loaded onto ships before March 5.

The waiver is valid until April 5 and allows cargoes already in transit to be delivered without violating sanctions.

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said India’s energy supply situation remains stable despite the geopolitical tensions.

Speaking to reporters, Puri said the country is successfully managing the challenge of ensuring energy availability, affordability and sustainability in the current global environment.

“Energy imports into the country are in full flow from all non-Hormuz routes. The energy requirements of our citizens are being fully met. India is in a comfortable position and there is no room for anxiety or speculation,” he said.

