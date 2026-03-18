India powering robust energy ecosystem, shaping sustainable atmosphere: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) India is powering a robust energy ecosystem and shaping a sustainable atmosphere for future needs as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

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Highlighting a featured article by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding the evolution of India’s energy sector, the Prime Minister encouraged readers to engage with the piece to get an exact idea of India's energy policies that promise a Viksit Bharat.

"Union Minister Shri @mlkhattar reflects on how India is powering a robust energy ecosystem and shaping a sustainable atmosphere for the future needs as well! Read this piece to get an exact idea of India's energy policies that promise a Viksit Bharat," said PM Modi.

Khattar highlights the extraordinary transformation of the power sector over the last decade — from illuminating every household to making power shortage virtually zero for all practical purposes.

"To witness this remarkable journey, explore the future of technology, innovation, and the road ahead, come and join the @BharatESummit from 19th March to 22nd March at Yashobhoomi," he posted on X.

According to the minister, India has added significant generation and transmission capacity, bringing national energy shortages down from 4.2 per cent in FY 2013-14 to 0.03 per cent by FY 2025-26.

"In FY 2025-26 alone (up to January 2026), a record 52.53 GW capacity from all sources has been added, the highest ever in a single year, surpassing the previous best of 34.05 GW in 2024-25," Khattar said in the article.

Moreover, total electricity generation has increased from 1,020.2 billion units (BU) in FY 2014 to 1,830 BU in FY 2025. Per capita consumption has risen from 957 kWh in 2014 to 1,460 kWh in 2025, reflecting economic growth and improved access.

“This has ensured that every home, farm and industry has the reliable power it needs, and India is now the third largest producer and consumer of electricity in the world,” the minister writes.

--IANS

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