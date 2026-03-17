India Post launches 24- and 48-hour premium delivery services across major cities

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) In a move aimed at strengthening India’s logistics network, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Tuesday launched three new premium delivery services of the Department of Posts in the national capital.

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The services -- 24 Speed Post, 48 Speed Post and 24 Speed Post Parcel -- are designed to offer faster and time-bound delivery across key cities.

The launch event was attended by Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani along with senior officials of the postal department.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to modernise India’s logistics system and improve delivery efficiency.

Speaking at the event, Scindia said the launch marks a major step for India Post as it looks to reinvent itself and provide better services to customers in India and abroad.

“On this day that we are announcing to millions of our customers worldwide that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India Post is committed to every single citizen across the length and breadth of this country and to every international customers,” Scindia stated.

The Department of Posts introduced these services after conducting extensive pilot runs over the past three months.

The 24 Speed Post and 24 Speed Post Parcel services will offer next-day delivery between six major metro cities -- New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

These services will include features such as real-time tracking, OTP-based delivery confirmation and compensation in case of delays.

Deliveries will also be available on Sundays and holidays, except national holidays.

Meanwhile, the 48 Speed Post service will ensure delivery within two days between these cities.

It is aimed at providing a reliable and time-bound solution for document delivery, supported by tracking and SMS alerts.

Initially, the services have been launched in the six metro cities and will be expanded to other Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities in phases.

The move is expected to benefit e-commerce firms, small businesses, start-ups and individual customers by enabling faster movement of parcels.

--IANS

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