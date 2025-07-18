India poised to account for 25 pc of global growth in crude oil demand: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that despite global volatility, India accounted for 16 per cent of global growth in crude oil consumption and is projected to contribute 25 per cent of such growth over the next three decades.

In his address at the plenary session of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) conclave, the minister said that the Government has ensured affordable and uninterrupted energy supply to citizens, even during times of global uncertainty.

Highlighting India’s achievements in the biofuels sector, the Minister noted that nearly 20 per cent ethanol blending has been achieved in 2025, a significant rise from 1.53 per cent in 2014. This accomplishment has resulted in Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange savings, substitution of 238 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, a reduction of 717 lakh metric tonnes in CO2 emissions, and direct payments of Rs 1.21 lakh crore to farmers.

He also cited the expansion of CNG stations from 738 in 2014 to over 8,100 today and the provision of 10.33 crore LPG connections under PMUY, empowering women and improving health outcomes. “These numbers are not just achievements; they are milestones on our journey towards a cleaner, self-reliant energy future,” he said.

Recognising the pivotal role played by petroleum dealers in the energy ecosystem, Puri acknowledged concerns related to dealer commissions, operational costs, and other issues.

He assured the gathering of petroleum retail outlet dealers that the Ministry believes in “consultation, not confrontation,” and cited the revision of dealer margins in October 2024 and the implementation of intra-state freight rationalisation as concrete steps taken to address disparities. Puri further said that structured platforms for feedback and grievance redressal would continue to be strengthened.

Reflecting on the challenges of the past five years—including the COVID-19 pandemic and global geopolitical conflicts—Puri noted that India not only navigated these disruptions effectively but also emerged as a global leader in energy growth.

The minister called for a transformation of retail outlets into centres of customer excellence, where digital payments, automated billing, clean toilets, strict safety protocols, and effective grievance redressal become the norm.

Puri urged the adoption of technologies that enable zero pilferage, zero tampering, and complete transparency. He also emphasised the growing relevance of non-fuel services at outlets, such as convenience stores, EV charging, utility bill payments, and fintech services, which can enhance customer experience and provide new revenue streams.

The Minister laid out a roadmap for dealers to reposition themselves as energy entrepreneurs. He advised the community to upskill their workforce through structured training in customer service, digital tools, and safety standards.

He encouraged collaboration with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to implement EV charging points, rooftop solar installations, and energy-efficient infrastructure. Puri also stressed the importance of adopting digital dispensing systems, automated monitoring, and transparent auditing to strengthen consumer trust.

He highlighted the strategic importance of the dealer network in supporting national objectives like disaster response, public health drives, and voter awareness campaigns.

Puri particularly urged the petroleum dealer fraternity to leverage the prime locations of their retail outlets to generate Non-Fuel Revenue (NFR) by offering services such as communication hubs, battery swapping stations, water kiosks, and digital financial services.

