India needs scale, coordination and interoperability for inclusive AI: Experts

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) While India has strong artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, the key mandate remains scale, coordination and interoperability, according to experts.

Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, stressed that AI must enhance inclusion, preserve language diversity, and strengthen all learners without creating divides.

He was speaking at the ‘Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026’ here that brought together an unprecedented gathering of India’s education and technology ecosystem.

The conclave reaffirmed a collective commitment towards responsible AI-driven transformation of India’s education ecosystem.

Three overarching conclusions emerged from the conclave: India already has strong AI-in-education solutions, but they need to be scaled to reach every learner; teacher support is the single biggest leverage point for improving learning outcomes; and the next phase requires a national orchestration platform.

Moderated by Professor Manindra Aggarwal, Director, IIT Kanpur, a session highlighted that states are shifting from monitoring to intervention-based governance using AI-enabled platforms.

Dashboards are enabling real-time decision-making, and integrated student–teacher–school systems are replacing fragmented tools. The discussion reinforced that scaling AI will require statewide ecosystem platforms rather than standalone solutions, an official statement from the Ministry of Education said.

Another session, moderated by Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai, emphasised that multilingual AI is essential for equitable national adoption.

Speakers noted that AI must strengthen teacher agency and support contextual pedagogy rather than drive uniform digital templates.

Practice-based learning frameworks were shown to improve learner engagement, and states showcased mature models integrating AI for teacher support, student learning, and governance, the statement said.

Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, School Education and Literacy, said the last two and a half days of deliberations were highly encouraging, showcasing the remarkable work being undertaken across the country by states, institutions, and organisations in integrating AI into education.

AI offers a unique opportunity to combine scale with personalisation through adaptive learning interventions tailored to the needs of every child.

He underscored that with equitable access at the core, these innovations can significantly improve learning outcomes, strengthen inclusion, and empower teachers and learners alike.

