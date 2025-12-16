India likely to touch 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen capacity by 2030

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) India’s green hydrogen production capacity is likely to reach 5 million metric tonnes per annum by 2030, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) aims to make India a global hub for production, usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik, told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

The minister also listed the incentives and manufacturing initiatives under the NGHM to reduce the cost of green hydrogen.

Under the incentive scheme for electrolyser manufacturing, 15 companies have been awarded a total manufacturing capacity of 3,000 MW per annum, with incentives worth Rs 4,440 crore. Under the incentive scheme for green hydrogen production, 18 companies have been awarded a cumulative production capacity of 8,62,000 tonnes per annum.

Two companies have been awarded 20,000 tonnes per annum worth of incentives for refineries, the minister added.

Additional measures to reduce costs include exemptions from interstate transmission system charges for 25 years for plants commissioned on or before December 31, 2030, an official statement said.

Further, duty benefits have also been allowed under Section 26 of the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, for installation as well as operation and maintenance (O&M) of renewable energy equipment exclusively for captive consumption of the unit.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is also supporting a research and development project titled 'Scale‑up of Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells (Phase‑I)' with a total project cost of Rs. 83.19 crore to scale up and indigenise perovskite tandem solar cell technology.

Naik said last month that India is steadily advancing toward 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070.

The minister highlighted the National Green Hydrogen Mission’s transition from planning to implementation, with incentive schemes worth Rs 17,000 crore and projects awarded for 3,000 MW per annum of domestic electrolyser manufacturing and 862,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production.

