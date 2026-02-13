India, Israel to deepen AI cooperation at global summit next week

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) India and Israel’s cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), climate innovation and digital transformation is focused on real-world challenges, from resilient agriculture and future-ready skills to responsible AI applications, an official statement said on Friday.

The Embassy of Israel in New Delhi has announced the arrival of a high-level Israeli delegation to participate in the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ next week.

The delegation, led by Ilan Fluss, former Ambassador and EDTs Policy Coordinator at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, brings together senior government officials, technology leaders, researchers, and policy experts to deepen Israel-India cooperation in artificial intelligence, climate resilience, ESG investment, digital governance, and responsible innovation.

“At a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping the global order, India and Israel have a joint responsibility to lead with innovation guided by ethics,” said Fluss in a statement.

“Our partnership demonstrates how advanced technology and human values can progress together. Israel's delegation to India AI Impact Summit symbolizes the next chapter in our bilateral relations, where co-creation in AI, deep tech, and digital public goods becomes a bridge between our societies and a model for global cooperation,” Fluss noted.

Israeli delegates will participate in high-level panels and bilateral engagements focused on AI for climate adaptation, precision agriculture, digital public infrastructure, workforce transformation, and ethical governance of emerging technologies.

Discussions will also explore innovative ESG models, impact investment, and public-private partnerships aimed at delivering inclusive and sustainable growth.

“India and Israel share a vision of technology that serves people first. The Impact Summit reflects the deep trust between our ecosystems and our commitment to innovation that is inclusive, ethical and grounded in societal needs,” said Maya Sherman, Innovation Attache at Embassy of Israel in New Delhi.

In the lead-up to the Summit, the Embassy organised a series of side events aimed at fostering dialogue between Israeli and Indian stakeholders across academia, industry, and government.

During the main Summit events at Bharat Mandapam throughout the week, the Embassy looks forward to collaborating with leading institutions and partners, including Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar (IIT-Ropar), Dhirubhai Ambani University, and tech policy think-tank The Dialogue, to further strengthen bilateral engagement in AI and emerging technologies.

